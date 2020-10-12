Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.07M

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is priced at $6.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.33 and reached a high price of $6.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.37. The stock touched a low price of $6.21.

Recently in News on September 17, 2020, Arcimoto Teams With Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Committee to Bring 2026 FIFA World Cup and Sustainable Transportation to Baltimore. Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™—affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets—today announced that it has teamed with the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Committee in order to promote Baltimore as a host city for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. You can read further details here

Arcimoto Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.89 on 07/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) full year performance was 193.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcimoto Inc. shares are logging -21.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 620.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $8.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 656473 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) recorded performance in the market was 295.65%, having the revenues showcasing 18.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 199.83M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Analysts verdict on Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Arcimoto Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.51, with a change in the price was noted +4.50. In a similar fashion, Arcimoto Inc. posted a movement of +196.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,190,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FUV is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Arcimoto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Arcimoto Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 295.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 348.59%, alongside a boost of 193.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.40% during last recorded quarter.