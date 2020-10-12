Analysts Mean recommendation for LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) is priced at $40.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $31.00 and reached a high price of $35.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $35.09. The stock touched a low price of $31.00.

Recently in News on October 9, 2020, LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into a Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of a 70% Interest in New York’s Largest Franchise Dealership Group – Atlantic Automotive Group – and New York Logistics and Vehicle Storage Company – Atlantic Central Storage – Together Valued at $608,000,000. Upon closing and combined with our currently contracted acquisitions, LMP’s revenues are expected to exceed $2.2B on an annualized basis in 2021, with approximately $70M in pre-tax income and expected net income of $4.59 per share, which would likely make LMP a newcomer to the Fortune 1000 list of companies with over 1,600 employees;. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. shares are logging -17.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1146.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.28 and $49.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1081097 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) recorded performance in the market was 96.71%, having the revenues showcasing 332.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 302.83M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.62, with a change in the price was noted +35.75. In a similar fashion, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +502.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 284,946 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMPX is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)

Raw Stochastic average of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.71%. The shares increased approximately by 17.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 88.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 332.68% during last recorded quarter.