Why is Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) down -86.55% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY). It is currently valued at $0.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.90, after setting-off with the price of $0.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.87.

Recently in News on September 4, 2020, Amplify Energy Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced today that it received written notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on August 31, 2020, that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Item 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because its average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period and last reported stockholders’ equity were both below $50 million. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.5800 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.4925 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was -86.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -88.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $7.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 544758 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was -86.84%, having the revenues showcasing -29.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.65M, as it employees total of 230 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2210, with a change in the price was noted -0.1700. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of -15.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 990,341 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPY is recording 13.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 12.46.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.60%, alongside a downfall of -86.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.84% during last recorded quarter.