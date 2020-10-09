Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) is on the roll with an average volume of 107.47K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) was valued at $0.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.37 while reaching the peak value of $0.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.36. The stock current value is $0.60.

Recently in News on September 15, 2020, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. to Webcast Presentation at Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Conference. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced today that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti Fall Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020. You can read further details here

Superior Drilling Products Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0500 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.2005 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) full year performance was -52.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares are logging -43.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11507247 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) recorded performance in the market was -49.72%, having the revenues showcasing -36.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.13M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6192, with a change in the price was noted -0.2358. In a similar fashion, Superior Drilling Products Inc. posted a movement of -27.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 197,036 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SDPI is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical breakdown of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Drilling Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Superior Drilling Products Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.43%, alongside a downfall of -52.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.59% during last recorded quarter.