Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) was up 2.03%

At the end of the latest market close, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) was valued at $0.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.75 while reaching the peak value of $0.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.74. The stock current value is $0.76.

Recently in News on September 24, 2020, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Expands Avenova® Consumer Marketing through Affiliate Programs and Enhanced Lifestyle Public Relations. NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces expanded Avenova® consumer marketing programs designed to generate greater awareness of its antimicrobial lid and lash spray and promote online sales. NovaBay has engaged PartnerCentric, Inc. for affiliate marketing programs and HVM Communications for enhanced public relations featuring consumer-oriented, lifestyle messaging. You can read further details here

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9400 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) full year performance was 17.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -60.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 216.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $1.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1905088 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) recorded performance in the market was 18.77%, having the revenues showcasing -32.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.55M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9794, with a change in the price was noted -0.0926. In a similar fashion, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -10.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,450,791 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBY is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.06%, alongside a boost of 17.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.73% during last recorded quarter.