Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.78M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) was valued at $1.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.19 while reaching the peak value of $1.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.19. The stock current value is $1.20.

Recently in News on September 22, 2020, Remark Holdings Receives GDPR Certification for its AI Platform and Family of Thermal Detection Products. General Data Protection Requirements is the European Standard for Protection of Consumer Privacy. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5600 on 05/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was 46.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -66.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 380.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $3.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3349316 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 133.01%, having the revenues showcasing -26.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 119.38M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6938, with a change in the price was noted -0.5350. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -30.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,745,319 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 203.80%, alongside a boost of 46.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.38% during last recorded quarter.