Recent Change of 2.21% in the OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is priced at $14.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.61 and reached a high price of $14.8895, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.48. The stock touched a low price of $14.39.

Recently in News on September 24, 2020, OraSure’s ORAcollect®·RNA Device Included in EUA Granted to Quadrant Biosciences Inc. for COVID-19 Test. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that its ORAcollect®·RNA (OR-100) saliva collection device has been included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted to Quadrant Biosciences Inc. for a COVID-19 laboratory test. Under the EUA, the ORAcollect®·RNA (OR-100) device can be used to collect saliva samples from individuals suspected of COVID-19 infection by a healthcare professional. This is the sixth EUA to include a collection device from the Company’s DNA Genotek subsidiary and the first to exclusively utilize a saliva collection method. You can read further details here

OraSure Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.75 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $5.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) full year performance was 96.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OraSure Technologies Inc. shares are logging -25.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.23 and $19.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1828120 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) recorded performance in the market was 84.31%, having the revenues showcasing 10.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.02B, as it employees total of 472 workers.

Market experts do have their say about OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OraSure Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.09, with a change in the price was noted -0.69. In a similar fashion, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -4.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,092,784 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSUR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Raw Stochastic average of OraSure Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OraSure Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.78%, alongside a boost of 96.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.24% during last recorded quarter.