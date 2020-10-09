Recent Change of 19.80% in the VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), which is $1.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.03 after opening rate of $0.999 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.99 before closing at $1.01.

Recently in News on September 30, 2020, VAALCO Announces New 3-D Seismic Survey Over Entire Etame Marin Block and Provides Estimated Third Quarter 2020 Production. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that in connection with planning for future drilling programs at the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, it will begin acquiring and processing new three-dimensional (“3-D”) seismic data in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company also announced estimated third quarter 2020 production. You can read further details here

VAALCO Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6000 on 01/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) full year performance was -50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are logging -53.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1715135 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) recorded performance in the market was -54.50%, having the revenues showcasing -14.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.36M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1302, with a change in the price was noted +0.3036. In a similar fashion, VAALCO Energy Inc. posted a movement of +32.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 274,340 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VAALCO Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.60%, alongside a downfall of -50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.41% during last recorded quarter.