Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Profit Margins posted 29.90% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM). It is currently valued at $72.86. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $71.70, after setting-off with the price of $70.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $70.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $71.44.

Recently in News on October 8, 2020, Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Shareholders Approve Combination. Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXIM) announced that, at their respective special meetings of shareholders held today, ADI and Maxim shareholders voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the pending combination of ADI and Maxim. The combination will strengthen ADI as an analog semiconductor leader with increased breadth and scale across multiple attractive end markets. You can read further details here

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.69 on 10/09/20, with the lowest value was $41.93 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) full year performance was 26.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares are logging -0.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.93 and $73.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 551586 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) recorded performance in the market was 16.14%, having the revenues showcasing 11.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.94B, as it employees total of 7115 workers.

Specialists analysis on Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Maxim Integrated Products Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.32, with a change in the price was noted +17.91. In a similar fashion, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. posted a movement of +32.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,417,057 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MXIM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Trends and Technical analysis: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Raw Stochastic average of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.94%, alongside a boost of 26.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.47% during last recorded quarter.