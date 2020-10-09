Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) is on the roll with an average volume of 383.98K in the recent 3 months

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) is priced at $10.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.04 and reached a high price of $10.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.02. The stock touched a low price of $10.00.

Recently in News on October 7, 2020, ARKO / GPM Expands to Almost 3,000 Combined Company Operated and Wholesale Sites Across 33 States. Company Closes Acquisition of Empire Petroleum, Which Provides a Scaled Wholesale Platform and Diversifies Strong Cash Flow Profile. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.27 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $9.02 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging -10.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.02 and $11.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1949139 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC) recorded performance in the market was 0.49%, having the revenues showcasing -4.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 503.99M.

Analysts verdict on Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.15, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II posted a movement of +2.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 320,545 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.49%. The shares increased approximately by 1.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.36% during last recorded quarter.