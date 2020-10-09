GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 49.63K

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is priced at $3.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.00 and reached a high price of $3.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.98. The stock touched a low price of $2.8525.

Recently in News on September 29, 2020, GeoVax Announces Closing of $12.8 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq. via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX, GOVXW) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,560,000 units of its common stock, pre-funded warrants, and warrants for gross proceeds of $12.8 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

GeoVax Labs Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.00 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $2.30 for the same time period, recorded on 02/19/20.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) full year performance was -96.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GeoVax Labs Inc. shares are logging -98.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $208.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2339605 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) recorded performance in the market was -69.58%, having the revenues showcasing -58.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.91M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Market experts do have their say about GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GeoVax Labs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.20, with a change in the price was noted -4.95. In a similar fashion, GeoVax Labs Inc. posted a movement of -57.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 62,521 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of GeoVax Labs Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.98%, alongside a downfall of -96.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 21.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -49.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.99% during last recorded quarter.