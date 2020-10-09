Gear up for the change! Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has hit the volume of 578177

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is priced at $0.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6089 and reached a high price of $0.6089, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.60. The stock touched a low price of $0.59.

Recently in News on September 29, 2020, Washington Prime Group Partners with Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s On Our Sleeves® Movement to Bring Awareness to Childhood Mental Health. – Washington Prime Group’s KidX Clubs® across the country will share free virtual resources to help families navigate important discussions around mental health. You can read further details here

Washington Prime Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8100 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.5585 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) full year performance was -83.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are logging -87.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $4.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 578177 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) recorded performance in the market was -83.65%, having the revenues showcasing -19.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 113.12M, as it employees total of 851 workers.

The Analysts eye on Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Washington Prime Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7589, with a change in the price was noted -0.0533. In a similar fashion, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted a movement of -8.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,554,810 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WPG is recording 6.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.51.

Technical rundown of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Raw Stochastic average of Washington Prime Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.96%.

Considering, the past performance of Washington Prime Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.46%, alongside a downfall of -83.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.01% during last recorded quarter.