Gear up for the change! American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has hit the volume of 3305577

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), which is $15.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.00 after opening rate of $15.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.34 before closing at $15.76.

Recently in News on September 30, 2020, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Steven A. Davis to Its Board of Directors. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) today announced the appointment of Steven A. Davis to the company’s board of directors as an independent director, effective October 1, 2020. This appointment expands the company’s board to nine directors, including eight independents and builds on the board’s expertise and diversity. You can read further details here

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.25 on 10/05/20, with the lowest value was $6.53 for the same time period, recorded on 04/24/20.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) full year performance was 6.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares are logging -8.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.53 and $16.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3305577 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) recorded performance in the market was 5.17%, having the revenues showcasing 45.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.49B, as it employees total of 8000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.86, with a change in the price was noted +6.70. In a similar fashion, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted a movement of +76.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,615,666 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEO is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical breakdown of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.54%, alongside a boost of 6.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.03% during last recorded quarter.