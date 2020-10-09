Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) market price of $11.36 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) was valued at $11.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.55 while reaching the peak value of $11.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.02. The stock current value is $11.36.

Recently in News on September 29, 2020, Evolent Health to Detail Progress on Profitable Organic Growth Strategy at Virtual Investor Day. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) (the “Company” or “Evolent”), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, will host a virtual Investor and Analyst Day today, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, at which its senior management will discuss the Company’s progress on its focused strategy to maximize shareholder value, and also provide a number of operational and financial updates. You can read further details here

Evolent Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.50 on 08/20/20, with the lowest value was $3.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) full year performance was 53.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evolent Health Inc. shares are logging -21.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.50 and $14.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1633206 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) recorded performance in the market was 25.52%, having the revenues showcasing 47.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 990.71M, as it employees total of 3400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Evolent Health Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.33, with a change in the price was noted +3.39. In a similar fashion, Evolent Health Inc. posted a movement of +42.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,615,038 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVH is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical breakdown of Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

Raw Stochastic average of Evolent Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Evolent Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.93%, alongside a boost of 53.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.15% during last recorded quarter.