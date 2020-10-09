Do U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) beta value of 1.09 signposts another twist?

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is priced at $5.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.16 and reached a high price of $6.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.22. The stock touched a low price of $5.16.

Recently in News on September 30, 2020, U.S. Energy Corp. Announces $1.65 Million Registered Direct Offering. U.S. Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: USEG) (the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 315,810 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $5.25 per share, in a registered direct offering priced above the market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

U.S. Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.57 on 09/29/20, with the lowest value was $2.44 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) full year performance was 14.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Energy Corp. shares are logging -69.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.44 and $18.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2801528 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) recorded performance in the market was 89.74%, having the revenues showcasing 18.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.14M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.57, with a change in the price was noted +0.56. In a similar fashion, U.S. Energy Corp. posted a movement of +10.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 398,999 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEG is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.87%.

Considering, the past performance of U.S. Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.00%, alongside a boost of 14.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.14% during last recorded quarter.