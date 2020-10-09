Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 4.90M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Datadog Inc. (DDOG), which is $102.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $105.95 after opening rate of $105.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $101.81 before closing at $104.43.

Recently in News on October 6, 2020, Datadog Releases Deployment Tracking to Identify When Performance Issues Are Caused by New Code Deploys. Datadog’s latest APM feature enables DevOps teams to monitor and compare recent version deployments and provide visibility into modern code deployment strategies. You can read further details here

Datadog Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $109.60 on 10/06/20, with the lowest value was $28.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) full year performance was 179.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Datadog Inc. shares are logging -6.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 272.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.55 and $109.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2873261 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) recorded performance in the market was 171.73%, having the revenues showcasing 6.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.15B, as it employees total of 1403 workers.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Datadog Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 85.26, with a change in the price was noted +35.25. In a similar fashion, Datadog Inc. posted a movement of +52.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,934,005 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DDOG is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Datadog Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Datadog Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 171.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 177.83%, alongside a boost of 179.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.48% during last recorded quarter.