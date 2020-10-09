cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Quarterly Performance is -17.15%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) was valued at $1.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.00 while reaching the peak value of $2.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.91. The stock current value is $2.23.

Recently in News on October 2, 2020, Distribution Company PRO Group, Inc. Selects cbdMD and Paw CBD As Exclusive CBD Brands. PRO Group To Distribute cbdMD and PawCBD Brands Nationwide To Its Network of 140 Distribution Centers Serving All 50 States. You can read further details here

cbdMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1000 on 08/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.5020 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) full year performance was -42.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, cbdMD Inc. shares are logging -46.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 343.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $4.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 613541 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) recorded performance in the market was -12.39%, having the revenues showcasing -17.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 101.10M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Analysts verdict on cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the cbdMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3071, with a change in the price was noted +0.5700. In a similar fashion, cbdMD Inc. posted a movement of +34.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,147,571 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YCBD is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of cbdMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of cbdMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.07%, alongside a downfall of -42.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.15% during last recorded quarter.