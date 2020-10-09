Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Quarterly Performance is 266.53%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) was valued at $13.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.14 while reaching the peak value of $17.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.8335. The stock current value is $17.30.

Recently in News on October 6, 2020, Hudson Technologies and Bluesource Partner to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Associated With HFC Refrigerants. Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), the nation’s largest refrigerant services provider and largest reclaimer of refrigerant, and Bluesource, the nation’s leading carbon offset developer and retailer, today announced they are teaming up to scale Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emission reductions associated with HFC refrigerants. You can read further details here

Cardiff Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.56 on 10/08/20, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) full year performance was 1430.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares are logging 8.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2367.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3510412 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) recorded performance in the market was 1295.16%, having the revenues showcasing 266.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 538.72M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Cardiff Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.99, with a change in the price was noted +15.47. In a similar fashion, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +845.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,633,381 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDF is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cardiff Oncology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1295.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1801.10%, alongside a boost of 1430.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 188.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 266.53% during last recorded quarter.