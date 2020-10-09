Analysts Mean recommendation for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is priced at $56.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $56.48 and reached a high price of $56.7465, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $56.19. The stock touched a low price of $56.23.

Recently in News on October 8, 2020, SOUR PATCH KIDS Wants to Save Halloween In Your City with Reverse Trick-or-Treating Experience. Due to COVID-19’s impact on traditional trick-or-treating, SOUR PATCH KIDS will deliver tricks and treats directly to the doorsteps of lucky families in 12 cities nationwide; the Kids will ride into one lucky city on a giant jack-o’-lantern mobile. You can read further details here

Mondelez International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.96 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $41.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) full year performance was 2.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mondelez International Inc. shares are logging -5.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.19 and $59.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4482761 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) recorded performance in the market was 2.58%, having the revenues showcasing 9.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.19B, as it employees total of 80000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mondelez International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.47, with a change in the price was noted +5.53. In a similar fashion, Mondelez International Inc. posted a movement of +10.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,154,200 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDLZ is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical rundown of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Mondelez International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Mondelez International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.95%, alongside a boost of 2.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.84% during last recorded quarter.