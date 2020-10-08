Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) was up 14.46%

At the end of the latest market close, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) was valued at $0.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8565 while reaching the peak value of $0.867 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.812. The stock current value is $0.95.

Recently in News on October 7, 2020, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Update For The Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Year Ended September 30, 2020 Guidance. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) announced that its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2020 will be above previously provided guidance. You can read further details here

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4600 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.2801 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) full year performance was -35.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are logging -34.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1787155 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) recorded performance in the market was -27.83%, having the revenues showcasing 41.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.52M, as it employees total of 5499 workers.

The Analysts eye on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7286, with a change in the price was noted +0.4252. In a similar fashion, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +81.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 510,905 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALJJ is recording 6.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.94.

Technical rundown of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

Raw Stochastic average of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.31%.

Considering, the past performance of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.39%, alongside a downfall of -35.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.88% during last recorded quarter.