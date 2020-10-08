Recent Change of 30.57% in the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), which is $8.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.97 after opening rate of $6.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.76 before closing at $6.88.

Recently in News on October 7, 2020, ATEC Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Third quarter U.S. revenue expected to grow over 40%. You can read further details here

Alphatec Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.45 on 10/08/20, with the lowest value was $2.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) full year performance was 44.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares are logging 13.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 310.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.19 and $7.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6428056 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) recorded performance in the market was -3.03%, having the revenues showcasing 55.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 432.89M, as it employees total of 227 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alphatec Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.48, with a change in the price was noted +4.58. In a similar fashion, Alphatec Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +100.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 415,926 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATEC is recording 3.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.52.

Technical breakdown of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Alphatec Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.30%, alongside a boost of 44.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.30% during last recorded quarter.