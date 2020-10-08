Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Urban One Inc. (UONE) Could Pay Off Investors

Urban One Inc. (UONE) is priced at $6.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.30 and reached a high price of $6.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.77. The stock touched a low price of $5.15.

Recently in News on October 2, 2020, Urban One, Inc. Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstanding 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022. Urban One, Inc. (“Urban One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today announced that it has commenced a private offer to certain eligible noteholders described below to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 75040PAS7 and U74935AF1, ISINs US75040PAS74 and USU74935AF19) (the “Existing Notes”) for newly issued 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “New Notes”), upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (the “Offering Memorandum”) dated October 2, 2020. Holders of approximately $260.7 million principal amount of Old Notes, or 74.5% of the principal amount of Old Notes, have agreed to participate in the Exchange Offer, subject to customary conditions. You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.16 on 06/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/20.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was 188.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -88.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 565.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $54.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3779465 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 185.52%, having the revenues showcasing -58.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.13M, as it employees total of 999 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Urban One Inc. (UONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.14, with a change in the price was noted +5.24. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of +403.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,308,896 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Urban One Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 185.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 384.87%, alongside a boost of 188.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.96% during last recorded quarter.