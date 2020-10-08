Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND), which is $14.27 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.47 after opening rate of $15.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.00 before closing at $15.08.

Recently in News on October 8, 2020, Gladstone Land Corporation Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its public offering of 1,650,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.40 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 247,500 additional shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any. Subject to customary conditions, the offering is expected to close on or about October 13, 2020. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $22.6 million (exclusive of the underwriters’ over-allotment option). You can read further details here

Gladstone Land Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.76 on 08/07/20, with the lowest value was $9.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) full year performance was 26.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gladstone Land Corporation shares are logging -14.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.61 and $16.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 796002 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) recorded performance in the market was 16.27%, having the revenues showcasing -0.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 327.84M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Gladstone Land Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.47, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, Gladstone Land Corporation posted a movement of +2.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 161,536 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LAND is recording 1.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.70.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gladstone Land Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gladstone Land Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.90%, alongside a boost of 26.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.40% during last recorded quarter.