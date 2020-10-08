Reason’s why Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $104.67

For the readers interested in the stock health of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI). It is currently valued at $103.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $114.76, after setting-off with the price of $111.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $111.32 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $113.26.

Recently in News on October 8, 2020, Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results and Full-Year Results. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020. Fourth quarter net sales were $891 million, a decrease of 5.0% compared with the prior-year period. Gross profit margin of 42.1% remained flat compared with the prior-year period. Operating profit margin of 11.9% decreased 200 basis points and adjusted operating profit margin of 14.7% decreased 90 basis points compared with the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 decreased by 22.7% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.35 decreased by 14.5% compared with the prior-year period. For fiscal year 2020, net cash provided by operating activities of $505 million increased $10 million, or 2.0%, compared with the prior-year period. You can read further details here

Acuity Brands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $143.55 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $67.46 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) full year performance was -3.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acuity Brands Inc. shares are logging -27.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.46 and $143.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 850773 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) recorded performance in the market was -17.93%, having the revenues showcasing 27.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.36B, as it employees total of 12000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Acuity Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 100.16, with a change in the price was noted +19.02. In a similar fashion, Acuity Brands Inc. posted a movement of +22.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 586,271 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AYI is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical rundown of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)

Raw Stochastic average of Acuity Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Acuity Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.31%, alongside a downfall of -3.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.46% during last recorded quarter.