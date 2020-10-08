Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is on the roll with an average volume of 989.61K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), which is $14.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.54 after opening rate of $14.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.30 before closing at $14.45.

Recently in News on October 8, 2020, Primo Water Corporation Announces Intention to Offer €450 Million of Senior Notes. Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Primo Water Holdings Inc. (the “Issuer”), intends, subject to market and other customary conditions, to offer €450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) in a private offering. The Notes and the related guarantees will be offered, by the initial purchasers, only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act and other applicable laws and, if an investor is a resident of a member state of the European Economic Area (the “EEA”) or the United Kingdom (“UK”), only to such an investor that is a qualified investor (within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”)). The Notes will be guaranteed by Primo and certain of its existing subsidiaries that are obligors under the Company’s senior secured credit facility, 5.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and 5.50% Senior Notes due 2025. You can read further details here

Primo Water Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.00 on 02/24/20, with the lowest value was $6.33 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) full year performance was 15.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Primo Water Corporation shares are logging -9.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.33 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 628345 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) recorded performance in the market was 5.63%, having the revenues showcasing 7.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.32B, as it employees total of 11580 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Primo Water Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.73, with a change in the price was noted +3.93. In a similar fashion, Primo Water Corporation posted a movement of +37.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,581,856 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRMW is recording 1.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Technical breakdown of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Raw Stochastic average of Primo Water Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Primo Water Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.27%, alongside a boost of 15.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.59% during last recorded quarter.