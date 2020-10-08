Gear up for the change! Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has hit the volume of 7251852

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is priced at $31.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $32.25 and reached a high price of $32.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $29.40. The stock touched a low price of $28.35.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.66 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) full year performance was 203.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares are logging -46.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 228.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $58.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7251852 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) recorded performance in the market was 194.29%, having the revenues showcasing 9.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hyliion Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.02, with a change in the price was noted +22.42. In a similar fashion, Hyliion Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +225.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,541,558 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Hyliion Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 194.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 193.41%, alongside a boost of 203.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -41.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.25% during last recorded quarter.