Do Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) beta value of 2.82 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS), which is $4.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.40 after opening rate of $3.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.24 before closing at $3.33.

Recently in News on October 8, 2020, Auto Experience, Inc. Proposes To Acquire Auto Finance Firm Consumer Portfolio Services For $135 Million In Cash. Auto Experience, Inc., created in 2018 to pursue strategic business opportunities in the automobile financing market, today announced it has informed the board of directors of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) of its interest in acquiring the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $135 million. An acquisition at that price would nearly double the current value of the Nasdaq-listed company. You can read further details here

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.12 on 10/08/20, with the lowest value was $1.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) full year performance was -4.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares are logging 7.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 363.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $4.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4687488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) recorded performance in the market was -1.19%, having the revenues showcasing 9.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.62M, as it employees total of 834 workers.

Specialists analysis on Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.11, with a change in the price was noted +2.09. In a similar fashion, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. posted a movement of +85.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 60,244 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPSS is recording 17.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 17.33.

Trends and Technical analysis: Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS)

Raw Stochastic average of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 139.57%, alongside a downfall of -4.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.18% during last recorded quarter.