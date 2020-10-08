Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.36

At the end of the latest market close, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) was valued at $2.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.38 while reaching the peak value of $2.4044 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.34. The stock current value is $2.41.

Recently in News on October 8, 2020, Art’s Way Manufacturing Announces 10% Year Over Year Increase In Sales For The First Nine Months Of Fiscal 2020. Art’s Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTW), a diversified, international manufacturer and distributor of equipment serving agricultural, research and steel cutting needs, announces its financial results for the third quarter and year to date fiscal 2020. You can read further details here

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.37 on 06/17/20, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) full year performance was 20.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares are logging -44.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.75 and $4.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 529909 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) recorded performance in the market was 34.46%, having the revenues showcasing 9.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.33M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.48. In a similar fashion, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. posted a movement of +25.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 115,117 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARTW is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.70%, alongside a boost of 20.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.17% during last recorded quarter.