AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) market price of $1.60 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) was valued at $1.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.37 while reaching the peak value of $1.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.35. The stock current value is $1.60.

Recently in News on September 29, 2020, AcelRx to Host Virtual KOL Event on Perioperative Use of DSUVIA®. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on the perioperative use of DSUVIA, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12 pm ET (9 am PT). You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1400 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.7014 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -31.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -36.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1027769 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was -31.75%, having the revenues showcasing 37.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.03M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2913, with a change in the price was noted +0.0786. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +5.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,390,682 in trading volumes.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.92%, alongside a downfall of -31.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.14% during last recorded quarter.