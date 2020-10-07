Time to Buy Beat-Down ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO). It is currently valued at $5.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.23, after setting-off with the price of $4.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.6012 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.60.

ARCA biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.00 on 05/28/20, with the lowest value was $2.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) full year performance was -3.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are logging -76.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $22.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1961607 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) recorded performance in the market was -9.29%, having the revenues showcasing -22.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.84M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ARCA biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.24, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, ARCA biopharma Inc. posted a movement of +34.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,675,662 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

Raw Stochastic average of ARCA biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.12%.

Considering, the past performance of ARCA biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.68%, alongside a downfall of -3.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 16.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.57% during last recorded quarter.