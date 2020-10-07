Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.76M

For the readers interested in the stock health of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN). It is currently valued at $5.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.43, after setting-off with the price of $5.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.00.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.50 on 03/02/20, with the lowest value was $3.71 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/20.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) full year performance was -44.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -75.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.71 and $21.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1771593 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) recorded performance in the market was 25.75%, having the revenues showcasing 29.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 113.10M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.49, with a change in the price was noted -8.37. In a similar fashion, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -61.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,847,075 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.87%, alongside a downfall of -44.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.20% during last recorded quarter.