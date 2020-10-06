The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Quarterly Performance is 14.05%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Home Depot Inc. (HD). It is currently valued at $282.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $282.42, after setting-off with the price of $280.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $279.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $279.31.

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $292.95 on 08/27/20, with the lowest value was $140.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was 23.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -3.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.63 and $292.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2326615 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 29.18%, having the revenues showcasing 14.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 301.83B, as it employees total of 415700 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 263.08, with a change in the price was noted +52.00. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +22.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,083,083 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.37%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.44%, alongside a boost of 23.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.05% during last recorded quarter.