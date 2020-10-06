Recent Change of -18.47% in the Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) is priced at $88.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $107.49 and reached a high price of $109.775, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $108.84. The stock touched a low price of $107.00.

Recently in News on October 5, 2020, Palomar Holdings, Inc. Estimates Third Quarter Catastrophe Losses. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today announced estimated range of pretax catastrophe losses of $34 million to $38 million, net of reinsurance, in the third quarter of 2020. These estimates represent anticipated losses from Hurricanes Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Sally. You can read further details here

Palomar Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $121.87 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $39.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) full year performance was 183.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palomar Holdings Inc. shares are logging -27.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.62 and $121.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1418655 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) recorded performance in the market was 115.57%, having the revenues showcasing 24.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.74B, as it employees total of 77 workers.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Palomar Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 91.21, with a change in the price was noted +32.11. In a similar fashion, Palomar Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +57.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 378,095 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLMR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Palomar Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Palomar Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 107.12%, alongside a boost of 183.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.47% during last recorded quarter.