DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -6.54%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) was valued at $23.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.6628 while reaching the peak value of $24.6628 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.645. The stock current value is $23.28.

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.80 on 09/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares are logging -26.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $31.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2236918 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) recorded performance in the market was 133.97%, having the revenues showcasing 124.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 869.51M.

Market experts do have their say about DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.26, with a change in the price was noted +13.36. In a similar fashion, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +134.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,149,036 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPHC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)

Raw Stochastic average of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.97%. The shares increased approximately by -13.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 124.71% during last recorded quarter.