Time to Buy Beat-Down Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK). It is currently valued at $10.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.25, after setting-off with the price of $10.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.25.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -0.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $10.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1001860 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) recorded performance in the market was 6.22%, having the revenues showcasing 4.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 262.91M.

The Analysts eye on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Live Oak Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LOAK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK)

Raw Stochastic average of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.21%.

Considering, the past performance of Live Oak Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.22%. The shares 1.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.59% during last recorded quarter.