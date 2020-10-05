ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Quarterly Performance is -45.96%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) was valued at $2.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.85 while reaching the peak value of $3.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.74. The stock current value is $2.81.

Recently in News on September 2, 2020, ThermoGenesis Unveils Comprehensive Suite of Products and Services to Fight the Global COVID-19 Pandemic. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, along with its joint venture, ImmuneCyte, Inc. today announced plans to roll out a comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic product line to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-pronged strategy will combine diagnostic, therapeutic and service offerings to better detect, track and fight the novel coronavirus. Details regarding the strategy will be included in the company’s presentation at the LD Micro 500 Conference on Wednesday, September 2 at 5 p.m. EST. You can read further details here

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.18 on 04/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) full year performance was -55.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares are logging -80.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $14.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2187832 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) recorded performance in the market was -36.14%, having the revenues showcasing -45.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.30M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.05, with a change in the price was noted -8.13. In a similar fashion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -74.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 437,378 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THMO is recording 1.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Technical breakdown of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Raw Stochastic average of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.25%, alongside a downfall of -55.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.96% during last recorded quarter.