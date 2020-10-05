Reason’s why American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $7.33

At the end of the latest market close, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) was valued at $6.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.35 while reaching the peak value of $11.83 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.31. The stock current value is $11.52.

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.83 on 10/02/20, with the lowest value was $5.57 for the same time period, recorded on 06/26/20.

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) full year performance was 91.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares are logging 8.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.57 and $10.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2240045 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) recorded performance in the market was 11.09%, having the revenues showcasing 74.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 239.50M, as it employees total of 4977 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.53, with a change in the price was noted +5.16. In a similar fashion, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +81.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 102,926 in trading volumes.

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.92%, alongside a boost of 91.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 84.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by 72.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.81% during last recorded quarter.