Why is PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) up 79.49% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) was valued at $40.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.08 while reaching the peak value of $43.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.94. The stock current value is $36.46.

PAR Technology Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.49 on 09/15/20, with the lowest value was $9.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) full year performance was 79.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PAR Technology Corporation shares are logging -21.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 278.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.64 and $46.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2362612 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) recorded performance in the market was 31.78%, having the revenues showcasing 35.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 718.24M, as it employees total of 1000 workers.

Analysts verdict on PAR Technology Corporation (PAR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PAR Technology Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.53, with a change in the price was noted +12.79. In a similar fashion, PAR Technology Corporation posted a movement of +54.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 287,361 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAR is recording 1.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.51.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PAR Technology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PAR Technology Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 248.02%, alongside a boost of 79.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.17% during last recorded quarter.