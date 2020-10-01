Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) is on the roll with an average volume of 598.64K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) was valued at $99.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $99.28 while reaching the peak value of $99.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $96.925. The stock current value is $98.50.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qurate Retail Inc. shares are logging -7.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.63 and $106.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1634890 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) recorded performance in the market was -2.48%.

Market experts do have their say about Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qurate Retail Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Qurate Retail Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.48%. The shares increased approximately by 10.43% in the 7-day charts.