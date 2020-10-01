Boiling and ready to burst as The New York Times Company (NYT) last month performance was -1.25%

For the readers interested in the stock health of The New York Times Company (NYT). It is currently valued at $42.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $43.03, after setting-off with the price of $42.09. Company’s stock value dipped to $41.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $41.98.

The New York Times Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.95 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $26.13 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

The New York Times Company (NYT) full year performance was 51.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The New York Times Company shares are logging -10.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.13 and $47.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2511520 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The New York Times Company (NYT) recorded performance in the market was 33.01%, having the revenues showcasing 0.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.12B, as it employees total of 4500 workers.

The New York Times Company (NYT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the The New York Times Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.41, with a change in the price was noted +7.00. In a similar fashion, The New York Times Company posted a movement of +19.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,458,557 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NYT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

The New York Times Company (NYT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The New York Times Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The New York Times Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.46%, alongside a boost of 51.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.40% during last recorded quarter.