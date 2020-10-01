Analysts Mean recommendation for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) was 1.90: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), which is $485.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $493.31 after opening rate of $485.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $481.15 before closing at $487.98.

Recently in News on September 29, 2020, Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors. Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”) – developer of the world’s most emotionally desirable, eco-friendly electric vehicles – today announced an important new addition to its board of directors. Bill McDermott, president and CEO of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) – the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people – becomes the seventh member of the Fisker Inc. Board, which has been shaped in anticipation of the completion of its merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPAQ) (“Spartan”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo”). The board is comprised of seven members: two executives from Fisker, four external directors and a Spartan appointee. You can read further details here

ServiceNow Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $501.82 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $238.93 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) full year performance was 93.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ServiceNow Inc. shares are logging -3.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $213.99 and $501.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1198933 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) recorded performance in the market was 71.79%, having the revenues showcasing 16.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.18B, as it employees total of 11901 workers.

Analysts verdict on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

During the last month, 25 analysts gave the ServiceNow Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 425.25, with a change in the price was noted +107.74. In a similar fashion, ServiceNow Inc. posted a movement of +28.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,698,259 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ServiceNow Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.61%, alongside a boost of 93.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.37% during last recorded quarter.