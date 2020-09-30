Gear up for the change! Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) has hit the volume of 1429896

At the end of the latest market close, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) was valued at $10.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.35 while reaching the peak value of $10.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.30. The stock current value is $10.43.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -2.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.99 and $10.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1429896 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) recorded performance in the market was 0.28%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B.

The Analysts eye on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

Technical rundown of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

Raw Stochastic average of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.28%. The shares 0.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.75% in the period of the last 30 days.