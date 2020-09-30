Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) market price of $25.24 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It is currently valued at $25.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.58, after setting-off with the price of $25.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $25.0301 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.26.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.58 and $28.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1417323 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) recorded performance in the market was -0.43%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.66B, as it employees total of 4037 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNB is recording 2.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.72.

Technical breakdown of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.43%. The shares increased approximately by 5.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.24% in the period of the last 30 days.