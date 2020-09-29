Gear up for the change! Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) has hit the volume of 1489225

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) is priced at $11.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.25 and reached a high price of $11.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.25. The stock touched a low price of $11.00.

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.49 on 09/29/20, with the lowest value was $9.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 0.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.40 and $11.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1489225 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) recorded performance in the market was 13.64%, having the revenues showcasing 10.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 226.41M.

The Analysts eye on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oaktree Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.40, with a change in the price was noted +1.56. In a similar fashion, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +15.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 141,216 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Oaktree Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.64%. The shares increased approximately by 2.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.73% during last recorded quarter.