Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) was down -3.69%

At the end of the latest market close, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) was valued at $0.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.28 while reaching the peak value of $0.2994 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.275. The stock current value is $0.28.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5600 on 07/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.1901 for the same time period, recorded on 09/04/20.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) full year performance was -73.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -82.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $1.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3209516 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) recorded performance in the market was -24.96%, having the revenues showcasing -46.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.58M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

The Analysts eye on Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5959, with a change in the price was noted -0.0286. In a similar fashion, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -9.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,459,250 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Onconova Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.16%, alongside a downfall of -73.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.89% during last recorded quarter.