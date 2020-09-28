Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.50

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), which is $1.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.45 after opening rate of $1.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.35 before closing at $1.37.

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3900 on 08/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.3010 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was -50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -56.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 371.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $3.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1138034 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was 268.93%, having the revenues showcasing 32.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.00M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3169, with a change in the price was noted +0.8300. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of +140.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,336,308 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.76%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 268.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 231.70%, alongside a downfall of -50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.71% during last recorded quarter.