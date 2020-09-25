Here is why dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.97%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT), which is $11.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.6999 after opening rate of $12.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.65 before closing at $12.96.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, dMY Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -16.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.51 and $14.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1262156 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT) recorded performance in the market was 24.22%, having the revenues showcasing 21.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 345.00M.

Market experts do have their say about dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the dMY Technology Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DMYT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of dMY Technology Group Inc. (DMYT)

Raw Stochastic average of dMY Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of dMY Technology Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.22%. The shares increased approximately by -16.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.69% during last recorded quarter.