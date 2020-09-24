Why is Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) up 78.90% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) was valued at $6.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.48 while reaching the peak value of $6.9551 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.18. The stock current value is $5.30.

Crexendo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.78 on 08/10/20, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) full year performance was 78.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crexendo Inc. shares are logging -58.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $12.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1055490 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) recorded performance in the market was 45.65%, having the revenues showcasing 10.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.85M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Crexendo Inc. (CXDO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.19, with a change in the price was noted -0.80. In a similar fashion, Crexendo Inc. posted a movement of -12.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 30,393 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CXDO is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical breakdown of Crexendo Inc. (CXDO)

Raw Stochastic average of Crexendo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Crexendo Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.86%, alongside a boost of 78.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.54% during last recorded quarter.