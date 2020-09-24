Do QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) beta value of 0.55 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS), which is $61.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $62.80 after opening rate of $62.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.77 before closing at $62.65.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.60 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $42.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) full year performance was 21.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging -14.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.64 and $72.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1414770 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) recorded performance in the market was 13.80%, having the revenues showcasing -3.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.86B, as it employees total of 612 workers.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.66, with a change in the price was noted -1.09. In a similar fashion, QTS Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of -1.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 743,598 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QTS is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.69.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of QTS Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of QTS Realty Trust Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.46%, alongside a boost of 21.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.38% during last recorded quarter.