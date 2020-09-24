Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.28M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), which is $4.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.73 after opening rate of $4.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.32 before closing at $4.35.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.89 on 04/23/20, with the lowest value was $2.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) full year performance was -38.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -73.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $15.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 943571 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) recorded performance in the market was -4.61%, having the revenues showcasing 23.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.65M, as it employees total of 295 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.31, with a change in the price was noted -8.06. In a similar fashion, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of -65.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,330,267 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEMI is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Technical breakdown of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Chembio Diagnostics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.04%, alongside a downfall of -38.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.58% during last recorded quarter.